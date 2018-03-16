Global cues, fears of political instability dent equity indices

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Negative Asian cues — on the prospect of higher interest rates in the US and global trade wars — pulled the key indices of the Indian equity market lower during the early morning session on Monday.

Apart from global cues, fears of domestic political instability dented investors’ risk-taking appetite. However, value buying had initially pushed the equity indices higher.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in oil and gas, metals and auto stocks.

At 9.30 a.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 33,142.37 points — down 33.63 points, or 0.10 per cent, from its previous close of 33,176 points.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged-lower. It was down by 17.90 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 10,177.25 points.

