Global cues lift equity indices; bank stocks rise

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Broadly positive global markets, along with healthy quarterly results and value buying lifted the key Indian equity indices on Thursday.

According to market observers, healthy buying in banking, IT and FMCG stocks supported the rise.

Around 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed higher by 47.25 points or 0.45 per cent at 10,617.80 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,532.95 points, closed at 34,713.60 points — up 212.33 points or 0.62 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,747.97 points and a low of 34,505.62 points during the intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,507 declines and 1,106 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Yes Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ITC, while Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddys’s Lab, Wipro, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were among the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The major losers were Bharti Airtel, Lupin and Bharti Infratel.

On Wednesday, weak global cues coupled with profit booking pulled the key Indian equity indices lower.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,570.55 points, down 43.80 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close, while the Sensex closed at 34,501.27 points, down 115.37 points or 0.33 per cent.

–IANS

rrb-rv/vm