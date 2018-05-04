Global cues lift equity indices; banking stocks rise

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Positive Asian markets, along with lower crude oil prices and expectations of healthy quarterly earning results pushed the key Indian equity indices to trade higher during the morning session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in banking, healthcare and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.30 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,738.55 points — up 23.05 points or 0.22 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,349.85 points, traded at 35,318.18 points — up 110.04 points or 0.31 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,208.14 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,388.87 points and a low of 35,252.10 points during the intra-day trade.

On May 7, — the previous trade session — both the key indices closed in the green on the back of positive global cues, along with value buying and expectations of firm quarterly earnings.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 had closed at 10,715.50 points, up by 97.25 points or 0.92 per cent from the previous close.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE had made gains. It closed at 35,208.14 points — up 292.76 points or 0.84 per cent — from its previous session’s close.

–IANS

rv/in