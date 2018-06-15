Global cues lift equity indices; Sensex ends over 200 points higher

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Broadly positive global cues lifted the key Indian equity indices on Wednesday, with the barometer Sensex of the BSE closing with gains of more than 200 points.

According to analysts, banking, metal and auto stocks witnessed healthy buying activity.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,772.05 points, up 61.60 points or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of 10,710.45 points.

Similarly, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex, which had opened at 35,329.61 points, closed at 35,547.33 points (3.30 p.m.) — up 260.59 points or 0.74 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,286.74 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,571.37 points and a low of 35,329.51 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Yes Bank whereas ONGC, Coal India, ITC, Wipro and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) were the major losers.

On the NSE, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the highest gainers while UPL, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp lost the most.

