Global cues, rupee dent equity indices; Sensex down over 400 points

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Broadly negative Asian markets, along with a slightly weak rupee and a marginal rise in global crude oil prices dragged the key domestic equity indices in the red during Friday’s trade session.

The Indian rupee opened on a weaker note at 73.62 to a US dollar from its previous close against a greenback, whereas the Brent crude oil price neared the $80 per barrel mark.

In addition, heavy selling pressure in auto, IT and capital goods stocks led to the fall.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,563.29 points from its previous close of 34,779.58 points on last Wednesday.

The Indian stock and forex markets were shut on account of Dussehra on Thursday.

Around 9.40 a.m. on Friday, it traded at 34,354.96 points down by 424.62 points or 1.22 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,316.75 points during the morning trade session, down 136.30 points and 1.30 per cent.

