Global cues, rupee dent equity indices

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Broadly negative Asian markets, along with a slightly weak rupee and profit booking dragged the key domestic equity indices in the red during Monday’s morning trade session.

In addition, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, auto and consumer durable stocks.

The Indian rupee opened on a weaker note at 72.88 per US dollar from its previous close against a greenback.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,118.62 from its previous close of 35,011.65 last Friday.

Around 9.30 a.m., it traded at 34,928.18 down by 83.47 or 0.24 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,519.50 points during the morning trade session, down 33.5 points or 0.32 per cent.

–IANS

rv/in