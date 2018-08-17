Global cues, rupee push equity indices higher

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Positive global cues along with a recovery in the rupee value pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the morning trade session on Monday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in capital goods, automobile and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.50 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 11,537.95 points – higher by 67.20 points or 0.59 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 38,075.07 points, traded at 38,221.70 points – higher by 273.82 points or 0.72 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 37,947.88 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 38,240.55 points and a low of 38,050.69 points during the intra-day trade.

–IANS

rv/in