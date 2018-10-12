Global cues, rupee subdue equity indices

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Broadly negative global cues, along with a weak rupee and a rise in global crude oil prices subdued the key domestic equity indices during Monday’s morning trade session.

The Indian rupee opened on a weaker note at 73.80 to a US dollar from its previous close of 73.57 against a greenback.

In addition, heavy selling pressure in banking, auto and consumer durable stocks led to the fall.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,971.83 points from its previous close of 34,733.58 points on last Friday.

Around 9.20 a.m., it traded at 34,685.30 points down a little by over 48 points or 0.14 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the red.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,458.40 points during the morning trade session, down 14.10 points and 0.13 per cent.

–IANS

rv/in