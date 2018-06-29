Global cues subdue equity indices; Sensex down over 250 points

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Weak global cues depressed the key Indian equity indices on Monday afternoon, with the BSE Sensex losing over 250 points.

Heavy selling pressure on metal, capital goods and banking stocks weighed down the indices, analysts said.

At 1.25 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,616.05 points — down by 98.25 points or 0.92 per cent from its previous close of 10,714.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which had opened at 35,545.22 points, traded at 35,165.29 points (1.25 p.m.) — lower by 258.19 points or 0.73 per cent from its previous session’s close of 35,423.48 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,578.24 points and a low of 35,106.57 during intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 698 declines and 1,752 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consultancy Services whereas NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Adani Ports and ONGC were the major losers.

On the NSE, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the highest gainers while Hindalco Industries, NTPC and Bharti Airtel lost the most.

–IANS

