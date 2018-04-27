Global cues suppress equity markets

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed in the red on Thursday tracking broadly negative global cues.

Heavy selling pressure on the capital goods, IT and FMCG stocks also weighed on the indices.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,679.65 points — down 38.40 points or 0.36 per cent.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,257.31 points, closed at 35,103.14 points (3.30 p.m.) — down 73.28 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,257.31 points and a low of 35,020.08 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,833 declines and 831 advances.

The major gainers during the day on the BSE were Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank while Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel and Tata Steel. The major losers were HCL, UPL and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

On Wednesday, weakness in the global equity markets and profit booking by investors led the key Indian equity indices to close on a flat note.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,718.05 points — down 21.30 points or 0.2 per cent from the previous close, while, the Sensex closed at 35,176.42 points, up 16.06 points or 0.05 per cent.

–IANS

rrb/mr