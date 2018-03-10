Global event on fisheries, aquaculture begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) The first edition of AquaExIndia2018, the largest global scale event for fisheries and aquaculture, began here on Thursday.

Delegates from across India and 25 other countries including farmers, industrialists, technology experts, government dignitaries are attending the three-day knowledge and technology conclave and the seafood expo.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister T. Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the event being organised by Society for Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture (SIFA) AquaApp and Hitex in partnership with the state Department of Fisheries.

The event features immense knowledge sharing discussions with focus on topics of current industry interests, problem solving presentations by fisheries experts, business exchanges, emerging trends in fisheries and aquaculture and expected future challenges.

Yadav said Hyderabad was proud to host the global event with the participation of large number of aqua farmers.

SIFA President V. Ramachandra Raju said their aim was to find ways to enhance aquatic environments and work towards sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture resources both inland and marine, especially as the demand for fish is rising sharply globally.

“SIFA believes India has the potential to multiply exports several fold and vowed action to realize and reap benefits from sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.”

Venu Dantuluri, Founder & CEO, AquaApp said the event marked the beginning of a new era in Indian fishing industry. The challenges of sustainable development require new approaches in the search for solutions to augment ‘Blue Revolution’ and tackle the acute problem of food security, he said.

