Global film fraternity pays tribute to director Milos Forman

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Tributes for Oscar-Winning director Milos Forman, who died earlier this week, came in from celebrities from the film community in many parts of the world.

Homages to the Czech-born filmmaker, who won Academy Awards for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975 and “Amadeus” in 1984, poured in on social media after Forman’s death on Friday was revealed by his wife Martina, reports variety.com.

Former Cannes president Gilles Jacob described Forman as the “only director who went from the Czech New Wave (‘Black Peter’) to big American films which won flurries of Oscars (‘Amadeus’)”.

Jacob said Forman had an “immense body of work”.

“He loved beer, tennis, Cannes, he spoke the truth, that’s all. Milos will remain dear in my heart,” Jacob tweeted in French.

Actor Antonio Banderas wrote: “Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition.”

British director-writer Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) said Forman had left “a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit.”

American writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who made two films (including “Larry Flynt”) with Forman, said the filmmaker was “our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker – no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter.”

–IANS

dc/rb/ksk