‘Global NCAP World Congress’ to be held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) will host its first-ever four-day “Global NCAP World Congress” in Delhi.

According to a GNCAP statement issued on Wednesday, the charity which conducts crash safety tests on cars across the world will host the event in partnership with Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) during September 26-29, 2018.

“GNCAP, an independent charity focused on international consumer-oriented vehicle safety initiatives during it’s World Congress will bring together the community of New Car Assessment Programmes (NCAPs) worldwide to share experiences about independent consumer vehicle safety rating,” the statement said.

“The Delhi World Congress will facilitate high-level dialogue on a global roadmap for vehicle safety with the automobile manufacturers, senior policymakers, road safety experts and fleet managers.”

As per the statement, the major highlight of the World Congress will be launch of “Stop The Crash” campaign on September 26 at Buddh International Circuit in Grater Noida.

“The ‘Stop The Crash’ programme will also encourage adoption of autonomous braking systems, a technology that is known to greatly reduce the risk to both the car in question and other vehicles or vulnerable road users around it in case of a detected crash or obstacle,” the statement read.

–IANS

