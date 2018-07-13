Glory of Indian women’s hockey to feature in London exhibition

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Fans watching the Hockey Womens World Cup at the Lee Valley Centre, London, are in for a double treat. They will also get to have a close look at India’s glorious past in women’s hockey, thanks to a unique photo exhibition by The Hockey Museum, London, and sports curator Sunil Yash Kalra from India. The world cup starts on July 21 at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

The exhibition will be organised at the stadium for 15 days in tandem with the World Cup, according to a release.

On the occasion of the London World Cup, Kalra in association with the Hockey Museum will take the audience to the joyful & soulful journey of the past 50 years of Indian women’s hockey. ‘5 Decades, 50 Pictures’ is the unique journey reminiscing the past 50 years of Indian women’s hockey.

Speaking on the occasion, Carli-Lyn Vermani, International Development Officer, The Hockey Museum, added: “5 Decades, 50 Pictures’ is a unique photo exhibition encompassing the rich heritage of Indian women’s hockey in an exquisite and dexterously worked concept that aims to create awareness about the history of Indian women’s hockey. We are delighted to partner and host this unique concept.”

The exhibition begins with elaborative glimpses from the 1974 World Cup under the captaincy of legendary player Ajinder Kaur. Posing perfect in front of the lens is the team of 1978 World Cup, Madrid.

The exhibition also captures the golden period of 1982 Asian Games where the team under the captaincy of Eliza Nelson earned gold.

Moving ahead into the journey via stills are the brilliantly cocooned glimpses of 1985, 1987, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004 and 2005 dominated by legendary players Rajbir Kaur, Surajlata Devi, Mamata Kharab and others of the golden era.

In its first, the exhibition will also display the family tree of hokey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar, 1975 World Cup gold medallist and son of Dhyan Chand added, “The Family Tree, in the exhibition along with the rare picture of late Dhyan Chand Ji’s autograph is accurate depiction of our family’s contribution to Indian hockey. World Cup is a huge platform for hockey lovers. Wish the curator and the team a grand success.”

The exhibition will be inaugurated on the opening day of Hockey World Cup, by India’s first woman skipper and World Cup captain, 1974, France, Ajinder Kaur.

