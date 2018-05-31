GMR developed Mactan-Cebu airport’s T2 to be inaugurated on Thursday

New Delhi/Manila, June 6 (IANS) Indian infra major GMR on Wednesday said that Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport developed by a consortium led by it will be inaugurated by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on June 7.

The consotorium — GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation — has invested $600 million in the airport and developed the new Terminal 2 of the MCIA.

The GMCAC commenced construction of the new T2 in June 2015 to increase passenger handling capacity with the next phase of expansion expected in 2024.

“We believe that airports today have become drivers of employment generation, economic growth, tourism and trade among many other ways,” said Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman – Energy and International Airports, GMR Group.

“Since the time GMR took over the airport operations, it has worked closely with the local administration in Cebu and the Department of Tourism and it has led to excellent results.”

As per the current data, since the consortium took over the airport, the number of international destinations connected to MCIA has increased from 7 to 22, while that of airlines operating from the airport has risen to 25 and international traffic has nearly doubled.

