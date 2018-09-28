GMR emerges highest bidder for the privatisation of Nagpur airport

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) GMR Airports on Monday said that it has emerged the highest bidder for the “development, operations and management” of Nagpur airport on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

According to the GMR Infrastructure’s subsidiary, the project involves upgrade, modernisation, operation and maintenance of Nagpur Airport for a period of 30 years and includes construction of a new terminal among other works.

“Two bidders viz. GMR Airports and GVK submitted their bids. GMR Airports Limited has submitted highest revenue share bid and expecting Letter of Award shortly,” the company said in a statement.

The MIHAN India, a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and Airport Authority of India, had started the RFP (request for proposal) process to privatise the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in March 2018.

