Go full steam in preparations for Olympics: Bach tells athletes

Lausanne, March 7 (IANS) International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach encouraged athletes to fully concentrate on Olympic preparations and go ahead “full steam” towards Tokyo 2020. In a letter released on Athlete365, the platform for athletes on the IOC’s websites, Bach reiterated that the committee is “fully committed” to successfully hosting the Games starting from July 24.

“As an Olympian myself, I know how you feel these days. You want to focus on competition and training, and you do not want to be distracted from your preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is a major concern for all of us,” Bach wrote in the letter.

“As a result of the many consultations we had and are having with the World Health Organization (WHO), with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, with the Tokyo Metropolitan government, the Japanese government and many authorities around the world, in particular the Chinese, I can assure you that the IOC is fully committed to successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, starting 24 July,” he added.

“We know that the ongoing Olympic qualification is challenging and that it requires a lot of flexibility from you, your National Olympic Committee (NOC) and your International Federation (IF). Some of you had to change your competition schedule, training and travel plans because of venue changes and travel restrictions. I want to personally thank you for all this flexibility and solidarity, which is the true Olympic spirit.

“We will provide you with this reliable first-hand information on your dedicated platform, Athlete365. This will allow you to better adapt to the situation in all your preparations leading up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Bach hopes that with all this support athletes can fully concentrate on Olympic preparations. “Please go ahead with ‘full steam’. Then we, the Olympic community, can once more unite the whole world in a peaceful competition. This is what makes the Olympic Games so unique and you, as the main actors of this Olympic community, will inspire billions of people around the globe.”

–IANS

