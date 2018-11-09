Go light yet trendy this wedding season

Nov 14 (IANS) With the ongoing wedding and party season, there are certainly going to be a lot of social gatherings you are going to attend. Worrying about how to be a style icon for each occasion? Look no further.

This year, give a break to those heavy-set saris and embellished kurtis and be the showstopper with contemporary styles like sari kurtas, toga kurtas, cape gowns and long one piece dresses. You can try different styles of kurtas having ruffles, multiple layers, and unequalled frills to get a fusion wear look.

To help you look your best this party season and steal the spotlight, Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director BIBA, and Sanjeev Agarwal CEO, Rangriti, share some of the latest trends.

* Magical evening look: Smarten-up your festive look with an alluring Toga kurta to have a trendy yet chic festive look. It is a perfect outfit to make you stand out among friends and family and be the centre of attraction. Pair up the outfit with elegant fashion jewellery to create a magical look.

* Modern one-piece look: Adorn a long one-piece for this wedding season with ethnic shimmery work to have an ethnic look with a modern touch. Pair it up with a pair of high heels & dangling earrings to have a perfect party look.

* Fashionista look: Redefine your style with a gorgeous sari kurta which will give you a designer drape sari look. It is a glamorous choice contemporizing the sari into a kurta and making it more accessible and wearable, making you a showstopper and enjoy all the attention you deserve.

* Classic flared lehenga look: Wear a classic yet contemporary flared lehenga set or pair up an embroidered skirt with a side slit kurta to outshine this wedding season. It will give you the flawless dance night look with a traditional feel to give you an upgraded Oomph factor.

* Party look: Enhance your celebration this season with a gorgeous cape gown. A floor length gown with a beautiful sheer cape having intricate embroidery will make you a stunner in gatherings. * Keep it chic: Show your love for anarkalis with a trending gold foil print anarkali suit set or go simple with a long asymmetric kurta. Such a kurta will be a comfortable, always in trend and an elegant pick. Style with golden jewellery and heels to complete the look.

–IANS

nv/sed