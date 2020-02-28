Goa anti-CAA activist suspended for violating code of conduct

Panaji, March 3 (IANS) The Education Department in Goa has suspended a tribal leader, Ramkrishna Jalmi, after he was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday for referring to sage Parshuram as a “terrorist” during an anti-CAA rally on February 29.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Education Director Vandana Rao said that Jalmi, who works as a laboratory assistant at the Swami Vivekananda Vidya Prasarak Mandal school in South Goa, has violated the code of conduct which is in place for the upcoming zilla panchayat polls, scheduled for March 22.

Rao said the educational institute Jalmi works for is a government-aided institution and “every employee of a recognised school is liable for disciplinary action for the breach of any provision of the code of conduct.”

“Ramkrishna Jalmi has violated the Code of conduct under Rule 100(ii), (xiv), (xvii) under Goa School Education Rules, 1986 and also Section 12(2)(b) of the Goa School Education Act, 1984. As he has violated the code of conduct, he is liabble for disciplinary action as prescribed under the Goa School Education Act, 1984 and Rules 1986,” the order read.

Jalmi was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday under Sections 295A (hurting religious feelings) and 153A (wanton vilification) of the Indian Penal Code and is currently out on bail.

In an anti-CAA rally on February 29, Jalmi had referred to sage Parshuram as a “terrorist”.

–IANS

maya/arm