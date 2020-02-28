Goa anti-CAA alliance distances itself from arrested tribal leader’s comments

Panaji, March 2 (IANS) The Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR (GACNN) on Monday distanced itself from the comments made by tribal leader Ramkrishna Jalmi, who was on Sunday arrested for describing sage Parashurama as a Greek terrorist at an anti-CAA meet in South Goa on February 29.

In a statement issued on Monday, the alliance representing civil society groups as well as the influential Roman Catholic Church in Goa urged people to refrain from making “divisive and intolerant” comments using its platform.

“GACNN reiterates that CAA-NRC-NPR has the potential to threaten the lives and livelihoods of common people across faiths and beliefs, and maintains that this threat has to be unitedly fought without being divisive and intolerant,” the statement said.

“Considering the sentiments and beliefs of people in a diverse society like ours, the GACNN urges all concerned to refrain from airing any observations, views and opinions which can arouse or hurt religious sentiments or impede scientific temper,” it added.

The alliance has also urged the law enforcement agencies to remain “impartial in dealing with complaints of instigation and incitement”.

Jalmi, who was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday under Sections 295A (hurting religious feelings) and 153A (wanton vilification) of the Indian Penal Code, was released by a trial court on bail.

