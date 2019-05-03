Goa BJP disowns Dy CM’s ‘weaponising’ youth comment

Panaji, May 9 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Goa on Thursday distanced itself from a comment by Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai who had said on Tuesday that he would “weaponise” his party’s youth if domicile provisions for jobs in government and government-funded autonomous bodies are diluted by the BJP-led coalition in the state.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, BJP spokesperson and Goa Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said those who occupy high positions in government should refrain from making such comments and that after the Panaji bypoll on May 19, the party would take up the issue with Sardesai.

“I don’t agree with that statement. It must be his personal opinion. But my only comment on that is that one has to be careful of every statement one makes when one holds a very important position,” Godinho said.

“Once that is over, we will sit down and put our heads together and see that the best of things happen for Goa and Goans. This will automatically be a subject of discussion,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Congress had demanded an apology from Sardesai for his comments.

Sardesai had said on Tuesday that “if our government has made a mistake then the Goa Forward Party youth, we will back them fully. We will weaponise them. I am going to say this controversially…that we will weaponise them to see that ‘Goenkarponn’ (Goanness) is protected.”

Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party is an alliance partner in the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state.

–IANS

maya/kr/bg