Goa Church urges prayers, donations for Kerala flood hit

Panaji, Aug 17 (IANS) In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, in a public appeal to Catholics in the state, the Roman Catholic Church in Goa on Friday urged its flock to offer prayers as well as donations for those affected by the natural calamity in the southern state, which has claimed at least 174 lives over the last few days.

“In this hour of pain, we need to reach out to our brothers and sisters in distress, not only through our prayer, but also materially… The Church in Goa would like to express its solidarity and sympathy with the thousands of people who have lost their homes and other possessions,” Archbishop of Goa Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao said in a circular issued on Friday.

“We call upon our pastors as well as superiors of educational and other religious institutions to announce the contents of this circular at Sunday masses and regular meetings and thus enable everyone to take part in this drive of the Church in Goa to bring relief to our suffering brethren in Kerala,” Ferrao said.

–IANS

maya/nir