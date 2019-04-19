Goa churches to hold prayers for Sri Lanka victims

Panaji, April 25 (IANS) The Roman Catholic Church in Goa has requested churches across the coastal state to hold special prayer services for the victims of the blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao said on Thursday.

In a circular issued to the churches on Thursday, Ferrao said: “During our Eucharistic celebrations on April 28, our pastors and those in-charge of liturgy, are requested to add some prayers of the faithful for the departed souls, the injured and the families that were affected by these attacks and who are yet to come to terms with this most deplorable situation.”

“A candle-light prayer or procession could also be organised wherever possible, to draw people’s attention to the gruesome tragedy that occurred in our neighbouring country and to invite them to pray with us for peace and harmony in the world,” he added.

Some 359 people were killed and over 500 injured in a series of blasts across several cities of Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the carnage, which made it the bloodiest day in the country since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

