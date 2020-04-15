Goa CII calls for 100-day plan to restart industrial activity

Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Temperature testing of the workforce twice a day, tripling the existing public bus transportation services and facilitating younger workforce to report to their duties in the private sector on priority — these are some of the suggestions made by the Goa chapter of CII in a detailed report to kickstart industrial activity in the state.

In the report, which was submitted to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, the Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) Chairman Blaise Costabir said that the government, in co-operation with the private sector, should look at gradually restarting industrial activity in a phased manner over 100 days after April 20, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce relaxations in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

“Workers below the age of 50 years may be asked to join first and steps are likely to be undertaken to enhance immunity. Employees more than 50 years of age can be asked to join as the situation improves,” the report stated.

“All workers reporting should be tested for temperature twice a day in addition to keeping an eye on symptoms like dry cough and fever. Triple the number of buses plying and ensure that only one third of the capacity is occupied,” it added, calling for pressing private sector buses for public transport.

The CII report also said that business and industry owners should ensure strict disinfection of office and industry spaces and make wearing of face masks and sanitised footwear compulsory inside factories to help curb the transmission of Covid-19.

“The CII is fully aligned with the government’s view that the shutdown would need to be lifted as early as feasible, though in a calibrated manner. CII also believes that the state and the nation should brace itself for what may be a long haul to overcome the public health crisis and the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

