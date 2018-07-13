Goa CM decries fake news

Panaji, July 15 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said technology comes with certain drawbacks like fake news which is harmful.

“Today, we have the penetration of technology everywhere. It has some drawbacks also, like fake news. There is news which says that cell connectivity is dangerous to humans. So, the people want cell phones but not the towers in their villages,” Parrikar said at a public function here.

“People should realise that fake news can do more harm…,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Goa government was gearing up to go fully digital vis-a-vis government transactions by December.

“We have gone completely online on payments, whether it is RTGS or other modes. Now we have decided that all our transactions will be digitised. We are trying to do it by September, but it may go up to December,” Parrikar said.

