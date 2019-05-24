Goa CM to unveil Veer Savarkar’s portait in Secretariat

Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday will unveil a portrait of RSS leader Vinayak Damodar “Veer” Savarkar, in the ministerial block of the state secretariat to create “awareness” about the former president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Savarkar was tried and acquitted by a court for conspiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi.

“I want everyone, each student and the youth in this state to know of Savarkar. Our idea is to ensure they learn on his contributions to this nation, to the freedom movement. When I go around I see so many people know nothing of him and that needs to change,” Sawant said.

Sawant also said that the state government would conduct several programmes recounting the contribution of Savarkar to the freedom struggle and nation-building.

Government sources said the portrait was modelled on the portrait of Savarkar which hangs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

