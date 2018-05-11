Goa Congress demands full-fledged CM

Panaji, May 13 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Sunday again said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah should immediately appoint a full-fledged Chief Minister in place of an ailing Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar is undergoing advance treatment for pancreatic cancer in a US hospital.

Staging a protest hours before Shah’s arrival in Goa on Sunday, state Congress President Girish Chodankar also cautioned the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police not to “illegally” sign documents and orders in the absence of a Chief Minister, warning them of a prison term.

“We are protesting here to demand from Amit Shah a full-fledged Chief Minister for Goa, because the administration is in absolute chaos for the last three months. Before going back, Shah should appoint a Chief Minister,” Chodankar said.

“We are also warning the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police not to sign any file in the absence of the Chief Minister. The Congress will scrutinise each and every such illegal decision and like other officers in other states, who are behind bars, they too will have to spend time behind bars,” the Congress leader said.

Parrikar was shifted to the US in March, a month after he was first admitted for stomach pain, which was subsequently diagnosed as pancreatic cancer.

