Goa Congress seeks boycott of FC Goa match after police assault fan

Panaji, Nov 11 (IANS) The Goa Congress on Sunday urged fans to boycott FC Goa’s next Indian Super League match in Goa, after a youth and his parents were allegedly thrashed by police personnel after a match against Delhi Dynamos on November 8.

Addressing a press conference here, Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar said the D’Souza family, which hails from Anjuna village in North Goa, should be provided compensation by the organisers of the game for the assault.

“Goa Congress appeals to all FC Goa fans to boycott the upcoming ISL match in Goa in view of the merciless assault on a fan by the security personnel in-charge at the match on Thursday,” Mardolkar said.

FC Goa are scheduled to play Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, South Goa, on November 22.

“The organisers should give compensation to Lester D’Souza and his family as well as financial compensation for the mental and physical torture they had to undergo,” Mardolkar also said.

The scuffle occurred after the match with Delhi Dynamos on last Thursday, while the crowds were filtering out of the stadium venue.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (deterring public servants from discharging duty) and 504 (breach of peace) has also been filed against Lester, his father Sebastian and mother Tina.

Police have alleged that Lester first started assaulting police personnel on duty, following which the action was taken.

The trio were arrested after the fracas and later released on conditional bail.

–IANS

maya/pgh/shs