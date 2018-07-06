Goa Congress writes to Guinness to include ‘globetrotting’ Modi’s name

Panaji, July 11 (IANS) The Congress in Goa has formally written to the Guinness World Records (GWR) to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in the book for “setting a record of travelling abroad”, a party leader said on Wednesday.

“We are overwhelmed and extremely happy to suggest the name of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has set the world record. He has correctly used the resources of India and set the record of making 41 trips to 52 countries in four years. He has already spent Rs 355 crore,” read a letter by Goa Congress General Secretary Sankalp Amonkar to the GWR officials in the United Kingdom, which was sent through a registered post.

“He has become a role model for the future generations of India, as no other Prime Minister in the world has travelled across countries during their respective tenures,” Amonkar said, adding that during Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister the value of the Indian rupee had fallen as low as Rs 69.03 against the US dollar.

“We want to highlight the ridiculousness of the Modi regime, wherein the Prime Minister has spent more time abroad than in India,” Amonkar told reporters at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

