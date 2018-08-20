Goa contributes Rs 5 crore for flood-hit Kerala

Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) The Goa government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 5 crore as the state’s contribution towards the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund for the state’s flood relief operations, a Goa Chief Minister’s Office statement said.

In addition to contributing Rs 5 crore, “all employees of Goa government and autonomous bodies are expected to voluntarily contribute their one-day salary towards flood relief work in Kerala. Goa stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala,” the statement added.

The announcement comes a day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned from the US after treatment.

–IANS

