Goa court records statement of witness in tourist’s murder

Panaji, April 6 (IANS) A court in Canacona sub-district on Friday began a hearing in the murder of 28-year-old Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin last year, with the first prosecution witness recording his statement.

Lawyer Vikram Varma, assisting the prosecution, said the witness who first saw the body lying on a hillock at Canacona beach village got his statement recorded before the magistrate, following which the defence cross-examined him.

Police had arrested history sheeter Vikas Bhagat, 25, for the murder.

McLaughlin was holidaying in South Goa beach village and was known to the accused. Police said he murdered her by stabbing her with a broken beer bottle.

