Goa court refuses bail to Minister’s kin in suicide case

Panaji, Jan 23 (IANS) The North Goa District and Sessions Court in Panaji on Thursday refused anticipatory bail to Wilson, a brother of Goa Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho, in connection with a suicide case.

Last week, former village sarpanch Prakash Naik shot himself after sending a WhatsApp message naming Wilson and businessman Tahir for allegedly harassing and blackmailing him in connection with a real estate deal.

Police had opposed grant of anticipatory bail to Wilson, whose lawyer Rohit D’Sa said that his client was likely to appeal in the High Court.

“He has an opportunity to file an application for anticipatory bail before the High Court. Apart from mention of his name in the WhatsApp message, there is not an iota of evidence to suggest he abetted the suicide,” D’Sa told reporters.

