Goa ex-CM grilled by SIT in illegal mining scam

Panaji, April 30 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat was on Monday questioned by the Goa Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team in connection with the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam.

Kamat, one of the main accused in the scam, along with top bureaucrats and mining company magnates, was questioned for nearly two hours by investigating officials at the Crime Branch office near Panaji.

While Kamat did not comment after the questioning, a Crime Branch spokesman said that he was quizzed about some of his decisions as the then Chief Minister and Mines Minister between 2007 and 2012.

“The questioning was essential to confront him on his role in the scam. If need be, the SIT will summon him again,” the spokesperson said.

Kamat, along with then Principal Secretary (Mines) Rajiv Yaduvanshi, other bureaucrats and officials of top iron ore mining companies in the state were accused of Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam unearthed by the Justice M.B. Shah Commission in 2012.

–IANS

