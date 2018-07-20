Goa Foward leader terms Congress in-charge ‘lungi-wallah’

Panaji, July 24 (IANS) After Goa’s ruling BJP on Monday referred to Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a loafer, an office bearer of its coalition ally on Tuesday referred to Congress leader A. Chellakumar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, as a “lungi-wallah”.

Addressing a press conference in Margao town, Goa Forward party’s General Secretary Prashant Naik made the remark while criticising the Congress, which he alleged had “mortgaged itself” to non-Goans.

“On Sunday, Congress Working Committee had an important meeting in Delhi. At this meeting, it was expected that the leader of opposition (who is the) Congress legislative party leader and the Congress president Girish Chodankar were supposed to attend the meeting. But neither attended the meeting and they have given the power of attorney to that lungi-wallah Chellakumar or someone.

“Goans have thrown out topi-wallahs, now if they (Congress) give it to lungi-wallahs, they (Goans) will throw them out too,” he said.

Chellakumar, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Goa, is known to wear a white lungi in most public engagements and party meetings.

This is not the first time that Chellakumar’s sartorial choice has triggered snide remarks from the party. Last year, Town and Country Planning Minister and Goa Forward President Vijai Sardesai had also taken a swipe at Chellakumar without naming him.

