Goa government ‘insulting’ Constitution: Hindu convention participants

Panaji, June 7 (IANS) Days after an Archbishop claimed that the Indian Constitution is in danger, participants at an ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Thursday accused the state’s BJP-led government of “insulting the Constitution” by banning the entry of Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik into Goa.

“The Constitution of Indian guarantees everyone the right to freedom of movement. The BJP-led government’s decision to ban Muthalik’s entry into Goa is an insult to the Constitution and the All India Hindu Convention unanimously condemns it,” Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Spokesperson Chetan Rajhauns said in a statement here.

The district administration has repeatedly banned Muthalik’s entry into Goa, which he has challenged in the Supreme Court.

“The Archbishop of Goa (Filipe Neri Ferrao) has asked the Christian community to take active part in state politics by claiming that the Constitution is in danger. But the truth is that he will never speak up against foreign tourists whose activities are a real danger to Goan people and culture,” Rajhauns said.

Leaders of various Hindu organisations and religious figures are participating in the ongoing annual convention, which on Thursday resolved to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

In his letter, the Archbishop had said: “In recent times, we see a new trend emerging in our country, which demands uniformity in what and how we eat, dress, live and even worship: a kind of mono-culturalism. Human rights are under attack and democracy appears to be in peril. Various minorities fear for their safety. In short, respect for law is frankly on the decline in this country.”

Christians in Goa account for more than a quarter of the state’s population of 1.5 million.

