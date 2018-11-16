Goa government non-functional, Parrikar being self-centred: Subhash Velingkar

Panaji, Nov 18 (IANS) The Goa government has virtually become non-functional and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being self-centred in not letting go of the top post despite suffering from pancreatic cancer, former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said on Sunday.

“People are being taken for granted. Had this happened in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, people would have stripped the politicians naked and taken them on a procession,” Velingkar, who formally entered politics by joining Goa Suraksha Manch near here, said.

Velingkar has served as the state RSS chief for more than two decades and is considered responsible for the political grooming of the state BJP’s top leaders, including Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, and former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

He was, however, sacked from the RSS in 2016, after he took on Parrikar, accusing the latter of going back on the principles of both the Sangh as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Velingkar accused Parrikar of being self-centered in allowing his administration to “virtually shut down” on account of his illness, while holding on to more than two dozen portfolios.

“The government is functioning in a way no government ought to function at all. The CM is taking treatment. He does not have the courage to come and face the people. The Opposition has been demanding that they want to meet the CM, but he has not been able to meet them. Therefore, the departments and portfolios are not getting any justice,” Velingkar said.

Velingkar also said that the state was heading for a mid-term poll along with the Lok Sabha elections next year because the government was already beset with infighting due to Parrikar’s inability to attend to office and take decisions.

This state of indecision would lead to the disintegration of the coalition of BJP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward and four independent MLAs, he said.

“Along with the Congress, the BJP too will be demolished in the next elections and Goa will see the rise of a new leadership,” Velingkar said.

