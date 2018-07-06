Goa Governor tells students to not break marriages over trivial issues

Panaji, July 7 (IANS) Goa Governor Mridula Sinha administered a five-pronged pledge to students passing out of Goa University on Saturday, urging them to not break-up their marriages over trivial issues, save women in distress, keep off from drugs and to not send their parents to old age homes.

She administered the pledge during her address at the 30th annual convocation of Goa University, during which the nine thousand students who had assembled to collect their formal degree certificates, had to raise their hands in acknowledgement.

“A marriage is not compulsory, but necessary. Once married, you will not break the relationship on small reasons. You will strive to make the marriage lasting and happy. You will strive for mutual respect towards each other,” Sinha said, while also emphasising on the need for pre-marital counselling for students at the University premises.

“Pre-marriage counselling is a necessity now. Youngsters need to know the art of making families work. If they have any doubts they should get answers so that there is longevity in marriages,” she said.

“At any time where you see an atrocity against a girl or a woman, you shall strive to rescue her at the cost of your life. This is critical for protection of the Indian culture. It is a very important pledge and I am happy that everyone is supporting it,” Sinha said.

She also urged the students not to litter and to stop others from doing the same.

“Neither will you fall prey to addiction nor will you allow anyone to get addicted,” Sinha said, while also urging students to swear on oath that they will not send their parents to old age homes.

