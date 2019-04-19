Goa Governor votes, asks people to vote

Panaji, April 23 (IANS) Celebrate democracy and participate in its greatest festival, elections, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha said after voting on Tuesday.

“We are the world’s biggest democracy and this is the biggest festival of democracy. Like you celebrate your festivals, participate in this festival too and please come out and vote. It is your right, exercise it,” Sinha said after voting at a polling booth at the government primary and high school at Dona Paula near Panaji.

Twelve aspirants are in the fray for two Lok Sabha seats — North Goa and South Goa — and 16 candidates are contesting three Assembly by-polls — Mapusa, Shiroda and Mandrem.

–IANS

