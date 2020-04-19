Goa IMA welcomes mandatory use of masks in public from April 20

Panaji, April 19 (IANS) The Goa chapter of Indian Medical Association on Sunday welcomed the state’s decision to make wearing of face masks compulsory in the outdoors from April 20, when the central government is likely to relax some lockdown norms.

The Association also urged the people at large to purchase thick cloth masks, especially those made by self-help groups supported by the state government, instead of wearing surgical masks.

“Wear one mask for six to eight hours only. After that it needs to be washed in boiling water and left to dry in the hot sun for eight hours. Preferably, iron them too,” the IMA statement said.

The Association also urged the Food and Drugs Administration Department to debar the sale of three-layer, N95 masks to general public.

“We have urged the FDA to make it compulsory for pharmacists to dispense three-layer, N95 masks to the public on prescription by registered medical practitioners only. That will help control unnecessary use of precious masks, which can then be spared for frontline COVID warriors and patients with upper respiratory desease, oncology, cardiac and diabetic patients,” “The IMA (Goa state) is extremely happy that the government has made it compulsory for the general public to wear face mask when they are outdoors,” Association’s president Dr. S Samuel said.

“Also it will help in ensuring proper disposal of masks which if not properly done will be a big medical threat to society. Hope, the FDA will issue proper guidelines on the use of disposable masks,” he also said.

