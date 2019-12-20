Goa is peaceful, Goans are good: Governor Malik

Panaji, Dec 26 (IANS) “Goa is among the very few places left in the country that are peaceful,” Governor Satya Pal Malik said here on Thursday and added, even in his home district there was a scuffle every km.

“I have not seen anyone fight or yell on the streets here. In my district, you will find a fight even if you go one km,” said Malik, who was appointed the Governor of India’s smallest state last month, after a year-long high-profile stint as the J&K Governor.

Malik was born in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Goans are good. The atmosphere is good. I have my limits and I can work within. I can help the state government. I feel mining issue should be resolved. There is no revenue. This is hindering development. I feel nice the government is constantly looking to seek solution. I will help in that,” Malik said.

–IANS

maya