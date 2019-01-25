Goa lifeguard firm enters Guinness Book for record buoy laying

Panaji, Jan 25 (IANS) Lifeguard service provider Drishti Marine has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for laying the longest chain of buoys at the Nexa P1 Powerboat, a statement said on Friday.

Nexa P1 Powerbaot is the Indian Grand Prix of the seas which was held in Mumbai last year.

The Drishti Marine team, according to the statement, planted 5,700 buoys over a stretch of 11.46 km in the seas off Mumbai.

“It feels great to achieve such a milestone. This means a lot for us. The team of 60 personnel had to innovate and improvise on the job since we were trying to create something that hadn’t been attempted before,” company’s Managing Director Ankit Somani said.

Apart from constructing the race track, Drishti Marine had also provided consultation and handled all on water requirements and safety during the competition, the statement said.

Drishti Marine employs over 600 lifeguards to provide lifeguarding services across the beach stretch of Goa and internal water bodies of Dudhsagar and Mayem lake.

–IANS

maya/rs/nir