Goa may see 88 per cent voting in Feb 4 polls: Official

Panaji, Feb 3 (IANS) Poll authorities in Goa on Friday said that the coastal state may see nearly 88 per cent voting in the assembly polls on February 4, in which 11.10 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said here that nearly 50,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force had been deployed in the state to man the 1,642 polling stations across Goa.

“We are expecting a five per cent jump in the voting percentage. Last elections in 2012 saw nearly 83 per cent voting,” Kunal said.

“Six constituencies in the state are declared sensitive and there are certain pockets in other constituencies which are considered sensitive,” Kunal added.

The top polling officer for Goa said that 40 polling booths in the state would be manned by all-women teams, including police officials, and one booth in the state capital would be fully manned by disabled persons.

“A total of 11,302 civilian government servants have been posted on poll duty,” he said.

A total of 251 candidates are vying for the 40 legislative assembly seats in India’s smallest state which goes to the polls on February 4.

