Goa minister suffers stroke, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Panaji, June 5 (IANS) Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday, a BJP official said here.

“The minister, who was in Mumbai since Monday, has suffered a stroke and he has shifted to the Kokilaben hospital for treatment,” the official said.

The party is expected to issue an official statement soon.

Madkaikar had been in the firing line over the last few weeks over massive power cuts across the state.

On Sunday, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders had protested, complaining that several areas in North Goa had suffered blackouts for hours after the power department shut off electricity to relocate high tension transmission lines from near a real estate plot to favour a builder.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had spoken to Madkaikar late Monday, asking the minister to ensure that power failures should be curtailed to less than one hour.

–IANS

