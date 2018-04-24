Goa MP asks Sushma to seeks release of Dubai ponzi scam convict

Panaji, April 25 (IANS) Goa BJP MP Narendra Savoikar on Wednesday asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to secure release of Ryan de Souza, who was earlier this month sentenced to 517 years imprisonment by a Dubai court for alleged involvement in a $200 million ponzi scam.

“I would urge that the concerned officials may be directed to examine the case and take appropriate steps for the release of Ryan D’Souza,” Savoikar said in his letter to Sushma Swaraj.

On April 11, de Souza, 27, along with his employer Sydney Lemos, promoter of the Exential Group were sentenced by the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for the duo’s alleged involvement in a $200 million ponzi scam following a probe by the United Arab Emirates authorities.

Savoikar claimed that de Souza was innocent and that he was unaware of the scam which unfolded in the Exential Group.

“Ryan has also invested his parent’s money into the company that was sent from India to UAE. He was working as an office administrator from June 13, 2014 to February 5, 2016. Thereafter he was promoted to senior accountant specialist from March 2016.

“In the backdrop of the facts and circumstances, it can be gathered that Ryan D’Souza was not associated or involved in fraud as alleged,” he said in his letter.

