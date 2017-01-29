Goa officials told to file FIR against Kejriwal

Panaji, Jan 29 (IANS) The Election Commission has directed officials in Goa to file an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments asking voters to accept money from other political parties but vote for the AAP, official sources said on Sunday.

“We have been asked to file an FIR and send a compliance report by January 31,” an official source told IANS.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Kejriwal, asking him to explain his comments made in Goa on January 8 where the AAP leader exhorted voters to accept money from political parties and vote for AAP instead.

In all his four speeches at various rallies in Goa last weekend, Kejriwal had said that people should not just accept Rs 5,000 but demand Rs 10,000 from politicians keen on offering money but vote for AAP.

“If the Congress or BJP people offer money, don’t say no to it. It is our own money, at least you are getting some of it back… But when it comes to pressing the EVM button, vote for AAP,” he said at a rally in Sanquelim constituency in North Goa.

Goa goes to polls on February 4.

The BJP had filed a complaint against Kejriwal following his comments, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

–IANS

maya/mr