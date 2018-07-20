Goa Opposition forces adjournment,criticises Speaker

Panaji, July 23 (IANS) The Opposition on Monday forced Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant to adjourn the House for the third day over formalin-laced fish brought in from other states and being sold in Goa.

Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro compared the Speaker’s repeated quoting of the Assembly rules to disallow a motion of adjournment by the Opposition to the devil quoting scriptures.

“This House is Supreme. Scriptures are to be followed, but the devil also gives the scriptures. So it is like quoting the scriptures to stop the voice of the people of Goa,” Faleiro said as Opposition members stormed the well of the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings.

Earlier, the Speaker repeatedly urged the Opposition MLAs to keep calm and not stall the Question Hour for the third day in a row over the controversy triggered by the alleged use of dangerous chemical formalin to preserve fish, traces of which were reported by the Food And Drugs Administration department earlier this month.

“On this matter, there is already a calling attention motion by Aleixo Reginaldo and Nilesh Cabral. The same has been moved in the House. The CM has made a statement that he will reply…Today members will have ample time to discuss the same,” Sawant said.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar accused the state government of trying to “play with the health and lives of 15 lakh people of Goa”, a state known for fish consumption.

–IANS

