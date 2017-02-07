Goa re-poll records around 80% voting

Panaji, Feb 7 (IANS) Around 80 per cent voters cast their ballot on Tuesday in the re-poll ordered by the Election Commission at a polling booth in the Margao legislative assembly constituency in South Goa, officials said.

Poll authorities here said that polling booth number 8 in Margao, located 35 km from the state capital, saw 79.89 per cent voting through Tuesday.

“632 out of the eligible 791 voters in the polling booth area cast votes,” a spokesperson for the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa said.

Polling at polling station 8 at the government primary school in Aquem, Margao, was cancelled on February 4, after election officials posted at the booth failed to delete the sample votes, which were logged in the electronic voting machine, before the actual voting.

The Election Commission had on Sunday ordered the re-polling at the booth.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat is contesting against the BJP’s Sharmad Raiturkar and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Santosh Raiturkar from the constituency.

Excluding the vote tally during the re-poll, 82.23 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the February 4 state assembly elections, the results of which will be declared on March 11.

