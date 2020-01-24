Goa Speaker issues notice to 12 MLAs accused of disqualification

Panaji, Jan 25 (IANS) Goa Assembly Speaker on Saturday sent notices to 12 MLAs, including 10 from the Congress, in connection with two disqualification petitions filed by the Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leaders.

An official at the Speaker’s Secretariat said that notices have been issued to Deputy Chief Ministers Manohar Ajgaonkar and Chandrakant Kavlekar, Deepak Pauskar, formerly MGP MLA, and nine MLAs from the Congress, to appear before Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on February 13.

In May last year, a senior MGP leader had said that Ajgaonkar and Pauskar were deemed to be disqualified as MLAs of the state Assembly after they “illegally” broke away from the regional party in March last year.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar had filed a disqualification plea against Kavlekar and nine other now former Congress MLAs, after they also split the Opposition party and joined the BJP in July last year.

