Goa taxi union warn of stir over parking fine at airport

Panaji, July 21 (IANS) Tourists landing at the Dabolim International Airport may have to face hardship in the coming days, as Goa’s taxi drivers on Saturday, warned that they would not drive up to the airport’s departure and arrival gates to pick up and drop passengers, accusing a parking contractor of imposing unnecessary fines on them.

Speaking to reporters at the Dabolim International Airport premise, spokesperson for the All Goa Taxi Union Laxman Korgaonkar also demanded scrapping of the Rs 100 fine for taxi drivers who overshoot the five-minute parking limit at the airport’s departure and arrival ramp.

“If the fine continues we will drop the passengers or pick them up from the main road. Or the passengers will be made to pay the fines imposed on us,” Korgaonkar said threatening an agitation.

“Sometimes there is a traffic jam for no fault of a taxi driver and yet the fine is imposed,” he also said.

Currently, if taxi drivers or owners of private vehicles dropping of or picking up passengers overshoot the five-minute deadline on the airport departure and arrival ramp, they are levied a fine of Rs 100.

Airport Authority of India officials were not available for comment.

More than six million tourists use the Dabolim International Airport in Goa every year.

–IANS

maya/vd