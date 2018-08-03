GoAir announces offers up to 1 mn tickets in discount scheme

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Saturday offered up to 1 million air tickets starting at Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) across all routes in its sales scheme.

According to the airline, the sales offer on air tickets with prices starting at Rs 1,099 for travel from August 4 to December 31.

The company said that bookings under the offer can be made between August 4, Saturday, and August 9.

The scheme offers “up to one million seats starting at Rs 1,099 (all inclusive) across all sectors,” the airline said in a statement.

